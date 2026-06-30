Mel K Interview: Infiltration Instead of Invasion and the Capture of American Sovereignty

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- Mel K's Introduction and Book Overview (0:00)
- Supranational Architecture and World War II (4:35)
- Impact on Japan and Other Countries (9:48)
- Operation Paperclip and Nazi Infiltration (15:05)
- Nazi Research and Chemical Weapons (19:50)
- Dulles Brothers and CIA Control (24:46)
- Global Governance and Sovereignty (30:13)
- Depopulation Agenda and Eugenics (35:29)
- MK Ultra and Mind Control (40:27)
- Internal Compliance and Obedience (44:58)
- Final Thoughts and Future Plans (49:37)
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