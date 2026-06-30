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Mel K Interview: Infiltration Instead of Invasion and the Capture of American Sovereignty
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To learn more, visit: https://themelkshow.com/


Stay informed on current events, visit www.NaturalNews.com


- Mel K's Introduction and Book Overview (0:00)

- Supranational Architecture and World War II (4:35)

- Impact on Japan and Other Countries (9:48)

- Operation Paperclip and Nazi Infiltration (15:05)

- Nazi Research and Chemical Weapons (19:50)

- Dulles Brothers and CIA Control (24:46)

- Global Governance and Sovereignty (30:13)

- Depopulation Agenda and Eugenics (35:29)

- MK Ultra and Mind Control (40:27)

- Internal Compliance and Obedience (44:58)

- Final Thoughts and Future Plans (49:37)


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