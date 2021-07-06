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Schmitt: Rewriting history is the Leftist way
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70 views • July 06, 2021
SCHMITT: According to the Left, everything is racist and it's time to rewrite America's history - we can't let this happen. The Left's 4th of July smear campaign won't work on me, says Rob Schmitt - via 'Rob Schmitt Tonight' on Newsmax.
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