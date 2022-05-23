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BOOM! CAUGHT RED HNDED PLANNING A MONKEY POX EVENT
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374 views • May 23, 2022
Amazing Polly
111794 subscribers
BOOM! The Public Health Mafia is caught red handed planning another 'outbreak' from which they can terrorize the public and make bank. To support Polly's work please go here: https://amazingpolly.net/contact-support.php **THANK YOU & God Bless!**
First half is a review of monkeypox over the years and the second half is the BOOM!
References:
NPR Report: https://www.npr.org/sections/goatsandsoda/2022/05/18/927043767/rare-monkeypox-outbreak-in-u-k-and-europe-what-is-it-and-should-we-worry
Monkeypox as Most Important Orthopox, 2018: https://www.frontiersin.org/articles/10.3389/fpubh.2018.00241/full
Monkeypox changes pattern (1997): https://reliefweb.int/report/democratic-republic-congo/monkeypox-changes-its-pattern-human-infection
NTI Monkeypox Scenario (2021): https://www.nti.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/NTI_Paper_BIO-TTX_Final.pdf
111794 subscribers
BOOM! The Public Health Mafia is caught red handed planning another 'outbreak' from which they can terrorize the public and make bank. To support Polly's work please go here: https://amazingpolly.net/contact-support.php **THANK YOU & God Bless!**
First half is a review of monkeypox over the years and the second half is the BOOM!
References:
NPR Report: https://www.npr.org/sections/goatsandsoda/2022/05/18/927043767/rare-monkeypox-outbreak-in-u-k-and-europe-what-is-it-and-should-we-worry
Monkeypox as Most Important Orthopox, 2018: https://www.frontiersin.org/articles/10.3389/fpubh.2018.00241/full
Monkeypox changes pattern (1997): https://reliefweb.int/report/democratic-republic-congo/monkeypox-changes-its-pattern-human-infection
NTI Monkeypox Scenario (2021): https://www.nti.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/NTI_Paper_BIO-TTX_Final.pdf
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