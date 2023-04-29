Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
CJ bets the Good People that built the city of Portland over the last few years are really Pissed Off that the Commie Mayor and the Libtards have ruined their City. I am and I do not even live there.
49 views
channel image
PatriotsCannabisCo
Published Yesterday |

Bastards - the Libtards.  Losing REI is huge.  And I understand that Wal Mart is also closing 2 stores. Who is next ?  These lunitics that are running this city should be run out of town before they do any more damage.  My daughter graduated from the University of Oregon in Eugene and I went up there all the time to visit her. It was awesome and totally beautiful.  Will it come back ?  Most likely at some point after they run all the radical Libtard Tree Huggers out of town. 

Keywords
libtardsruinedportand

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket