Another angle of the EPIC Bomber & Jet Flyover Trump arranged for Putin

ANOTHER angle of the EPIC bomber and jet flyover Trump arranged for Putin.

A U.S. B-2A “Spirit” with four F-35s flew over as President Trump and Vladimir Putin met at Joint Base Elmendorf–Richardson in Anchorage.

Some analysts suggested the bomber was among those used in strikes on Iran.

A pair of F-35s that escorted Putin’s plane performed a flyover of Elmendorf Base.

Here are the key points about the meeting between Putin and Trump, so far:

🔶 Putin and Trump exited their planes at the Alaska airport at nearly the same time and shook hands.

🔶 Putin and Trump spoke briefly at the airfield.

🔶 Fighter jets flew over them in the Alaskan sky as they posed for a joint photo.

🔶 After their brief meeting on airfield, Putin and Trump got into the American leader's car together.

🔶 Putin and Trump refrained from making opening remarks, nor take any questions from reporters shouting, before the start of the closed-door talks.