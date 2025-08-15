Another angle of the EPIC Bomber & Jet Flyover Trump arranged for Putin

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
ANOTHER angle of the EPIC bomber and jet flyover Trump arranged for Putin.
A U.S. B-2A “Spirit” with four F-35s flew over as President Trump and Vladimir Putin met at Joint Base Elmendorf–Richardson in Anchorage.
Some analysts suggested the bomber was among those used in strikes on Iran.
A pair of F-35s that escorted Putin’s plane performed a flyover of Elmendorf Base.
Here are the key points about the meeting between Putin and Trump, so far:
🔶 Putin and Trump exited their planes at the Alaska airport at nearly the same time and shook hands.
🔶 Putin and Trump spoke briefly at the airfield.
🔶 Fighter jets flew over them in the Alaskan sky as they posed for a joint photo.
🔶 After their brief meeting on airfield, Putin and Trump got into the American leader's car together.
🔶 Putin and Trump refrained from making opening remarks, nor take any questions from reporters shouting, before the start of the closed-door talks.