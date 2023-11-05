Create New Account
Palestinian Media Reports - Today, 51 Killed, Scores Wounded in Israeli Bombardment of Gaza's al Maghazi refugee camp
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published 21 hours ago

Palestinian media - 51 killed, scores wounded in Israeli bombardment of Gaza's al Maghazi refugee camp.

 Israeli jets bombarded houses in Al Maghazi refugee camp in central Gaza, killing civilians, most of whom are children and women who were sleeping. One was a tiny newborn baby only a few days old.

israelpalestinegazalebanonwest bank

