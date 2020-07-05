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CDC ANTHONY FAUCI/BIRX "PEPFAR" PROGRAM MUTILATING/EXPERIMENTING ON MILLIONS OF BOYS & YOUNG AFRICAN MEN
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49 views • July 05, 2020
CDC ANTHONY FAUCI & BIRX TAX FUNDED "PEPFAR" PROGRAM ARE CIRCUMCISING/BOTCHING/MUTILATING MILLIONS OF AFRICAN BOYS AND YOUNG MEN IN AFRICA - PROCEDURES WHILE PRETENDING IT IS FOR HEALTH REASONS. REPLACING ONE MUTILATION METHOD WITH ANOTHER ONE THAT BILL GATES IS COLLABORATED WITH
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