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Trump issues stern warning to Iran after rocket attack on US Embassy in Baghdad
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54 views • December 25, 2020
President Trump issued a stern warning to Iran Wednesday after a rocket attack earlier this week on the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad and said if one American is killed, he will hold Tehran responsible.
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