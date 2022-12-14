Taking Off in the Dawn - Russian Su-25 Attack Aircraft in Action - 121422

Taking off in the dawn: Russian Su-25 attack aircraft in action
The ground-attack aircraft carried out missile strikes against military facilities and equipment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
🎇 The missiles were launched in pairs from low altitudes. After the aerial strikes, the crews manoeuvred by releasing decoy flares and returned to their departure airfield.
💥 As a result of the engagement, camouflaged fortified field positions and armoured vehicles of the Ukrainian Armed Forces were annihilated.
🛠 After the combat sorties, engineers, and technicians performed aircraft maintenance tasks and prepared the aircraft for a second sortie.
