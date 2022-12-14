Create New Account
Taking Off in the Dawn - Russian Su-25 Attack Aircraft in Action - 121422
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published 18 hours ago

Taking off in the dawn: Russian Su-25 attack aircraft in action


The ground-attack aircraft carried out missile strikes against military facilities and equipment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.


🎇 The missiles were launched in pairs from low altitudes. After the aerial strikes, the crews manoeuvred by releasing decoy flares and returned to their departure airfield.


💥 As a result of the engagement, camouflaged fortified field positions and armoured vehicles of the Ukrainian Armed Forces were annihilated.


🛠 After the combat sorties, engineers, and technicians performed aircraft maintenance tasks and prepared the aircraft for a second sortie.


Keywords
russiaukrainesmo

