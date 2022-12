Taking Off in the Dawn - Russian Su-25 Attack Aircraft in Action - 121422

Taking off in the dawn: Russian Su-25 attack aircraft in action





The ground-attack aircraft carried out missile strikes against military facilities and equipment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.





ğŸŽ‡ The missiles were launched in pairs from low altitudes. After the aerial strikes, the crews manoeuvred by releasing decoy flares and returned to their departure airfield.





💥 As a result of the engagement, camouflaged fortified field positions and armoured vehicles of the Ukrainian Armed Forces were annihilated.





🛠After the combat sorties, engineers, and technicians performed aircraft maintenance tasks and prepared the aircraft for a second sortie.