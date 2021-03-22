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The Truth About "All Men Are Created Equal"
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21 views • March 22, 2021
Jared Taylor of American Renaissance explains how every "equal-rights" movement from abolition to gay marriage has hijacked Thomas Jefferson's words from the Declaration of Independence. He shows that the phrase was meant to justify independence from England, not to give women the vote or promote mass immigration. He notes that federal judges, Ho Chi Minh, and even Chinese college students borrow Jefferson's words to promote ideas Jefferson would have thought were preposterous.
First posted to YouTube on June 23, 2017. American Renaissance was banned from YouTube on June 29, 2020.
Website: https://www.amren.com/
Gab: https://gab.ai/AmRenaissance
Telegram: https://t.me/amrenofficial
Podcast: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/PvE9Fgz40IbM/
Conference Speeches: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/oXJDii58nHYl/
First posted to YouTube on June 23, 2017. American Renaissance was banned from YouTube on June 29, 2020.
Website: https://www.amren.com/
Gab: https://gab.ai/AmRenaissance
Telegram: https://t.me/amrenofficial
Podcast: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/PvE9Fgz40IbM/
Conference Speeches: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/oXJDii58nHYl/
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