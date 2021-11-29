© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Was HIV Spread Via a Vaccine on Purpose?
Follow
1
Share
Report
193 views • November 29, 2021
Cover the history of how a hepatitis B vaccine spread HIV in the Homosexual community and how the London Times reported the spread of HIV in Africa by the Smallpox vaccine promoted by the WHO. According to a mercenary, his company spread HIV by vaccines on purpose in Africa. Like today with CV19, Fauci pushed only certain HIV treatments that were expensive and deadly (sound familiar). Last, we prove the CV19 vaccine impacts your immune system with HIV characteristics. Global depopulation program / playbook appears to be in play. Note: London Times reported vaccine spreading HIV not NY Times.
Thanks for your support and get saved:
You can watch this video and others in full on our website: https://sjwellfire.com/.
News: https://sjwellfire.com/category/news/
Teachings: https://sjwellfire.com/category/teachings/
Dreams: https://sjwellfire.com/category/dreams/
Chat with us on Gab: https://gab.com/sjwellfire.
If you appreciate our videos, please consider supporting us financially: https://sjwellfire.com/support/
[email protected] pay pal
Thanks for your support and get saved:
You can watch this video and others in full on our website: https://sjwellfire.com/.
News: https://sjwellfire.com/category/news/
Teachings: https://sjwellfire.com/category/teachings/
Dreams: https://sjwellfire.com/category/dreams/
Chat with us on Gab: https://gab.com/sjwellfire.
If you appreciate our videos, please consider supporting us financially: https://sjwellfire.com/support/
[email protected] pay pal
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.