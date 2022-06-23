In Joe Biden’s America we IGNORE pro-choice TERRORISM

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Glenn Beck.Jun 21, 2022 The closest the Biden administration has come to calling out Jane’s Revenge — a group of violent, pro-choice activists — came when the Department of Homeland Security published a terror advisory warning of crime on BOTH sides of the Roe v. Wade debate. But when’s the last time you’ve heard of pro-life supporters protesting — or even worse — outside the homes of Supreme Court justices? But there have been SEVERAL violent instances from pro-choice proponents, and the Biden administration remains SILENT in calling them out. So, how FAR must this go before the president does his job?
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=25-U1nevkEE