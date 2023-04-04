CBDC And Digital ID - The Holy Grail of Human Slavery - Max Igan

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Max Igan at the Crowhouse
Apr 4, 2023
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Ukraine updates: Diplomat condemns German peace appeal
https://www.msn.com/en-za/news/other/ukraine-updates-diplomat-condemns-german-peace-appeal/ar-AA19ncoc
Parents With Questions
https://parentswithquestions.com.au/
Canada Moves To Begin Euthanizing Children Without Parental Consent
https://newspunch.com/canada-moves-to-begin-euthanizing-children-without-parental-consent/
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/HKp3q24CfOUx/