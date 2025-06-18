Did Netanyahu Threat USA with a False Flag? Like 911 / USS Liberty?

Support us to save souls via the news: https://sjwellfire.com/support/

False Flag Watch

Did Netanyahu threaten USA Inc with an Iranian false flag like the USS Liberty or 911? Will your daughters be drafted to fight Israel’s war? VCAST covers the evidence we are watching a scripted WW3 scenario. With that said, do the Rothchild’s control the Iranian Central Bank? Is this a roadblock for the implementation of the MOTB to go live? Will Pakistan support Iran and has Netanyahu threaten Pakistan as well? What are the real signs to look for as an indicator for WW3 according to Prophecy? The remaining VCAST covers the MOTB Ai Beast System deployment like Starlink being offered over Iran for a regime overthrow, Crypto currency by big corporations like Walmart / Amazon, and China’s Ai Bio digital surveillance system called Skynet (can’t make this up). What is the real reason why China soldiers are allowed to invade the USA? Who is pushing the most to censor the net? Remember, Trump calls to censor the net at least twice. Deep analysis.









