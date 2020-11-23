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REBELLION: Point of No Return
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37 views • November 23, 2020
REBELLION: Point of No Return. Credits to https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vKg-R_UIbhQ
Quote , "But what is liberty without wisdom, and without virtue? It is the greatest of all possible evils; for it is folly, vice, and madness, without tuition or restraint." Edmund Burke
Quote , "But what is liberty without wisdom, and without virtue? It is the greatest of all possible evils; for it is folly, vice, and madness, without tuition or restraint." Edmund Burke
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