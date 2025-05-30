The 1,260-year Epoch of the First Beast (Chapter 8 of Little Seasonism Refuted, with Narration)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In the book, _Little Seasonism Refuted; Or, Why We Are Not in Satan's Little Season_ , the eschatological view that Satan's short season is presently ongoing is refuted from various angles.
Chapter 8, "The 1,260-year Epoch of the First Beast", narrated in this video, shows that Protestants recognized the Roman Papacy as the Antichrist from the time of the Reformation and identified the prophesied period of 1,260 days, "time, times and half a time", and 42 months of the first beast as an epoch of 1,260 years during which the Papacy maintained supremacy over temporal affairs. Morever, the chapter shows how the events at the start, end, and middle of this epoch confirm that the time period was correctly gauged, and, in turn, how this validates the conventionally accepted historical timeline. Given that the Papacy came into being in the first thousand years of the Church and still exists, that period cannot have constituted the prophesied millennium and the present therefore cannot be Satan's little season.
The book further reveals how the dominant eschatological views of Futurism, Amillennialism, and Preterism are also false and examines our current position on the prophetic timeline through a non-denominational Protestant Historicist lens.
eBook ISBN 9798231960545 | Paperback ISBN 9798231518869 | ©2025 My Two Cents
*Book Table of Contents*
Preface
What Christ Actually Said
Timeline Manipulation
"Impossible" Architecture
Saintly Art and Halos
The Millennium in Early Bibles
Tribulation: A Scriptural View
The 1,260-year Epoch of the First Beast
The Rise of the Second Beast (Late 1700s–1800s)
Satan's Little Season: A Scriptural View
Apollo, the Destroyer
