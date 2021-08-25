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Youtube censored this video and gave it an age restriction and other flags Play Video OUCH! Trump' Slams Biden With “Surrenderer-in-Chief” Ad
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253 views • August 25, 2021
Youtube censored this video and gave it an age restriction and other flags on it. I guess they were about to strike channels that have it up so I decided to just load it here. You can share this video by right clicking on the video and choosing "Copy Post Link" and then paste the link into your social media https://www.realclearpolitics.com/video/2021/08/24/trump_web_ad_biden_is_surrenderer-in-chief.html
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2021/08/24/watch-trump-releases-brutal-ad-bashing-bidens-afghanistan-disaster/
Play Video
OUCH! Trump' Slams Biden With “Surrenderer-in-Chief” Ad
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2021/08/24/watch-trump-releases-brutal-ad-bashing-bidens-afghanistan-disaster/
Play Video
OUCH! Trump' Slams Biden With “Surrenderer-in-Chief” Ad
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