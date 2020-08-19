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Feelings Buried Alive in your DNA
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61 views • August 19, 2020
Science of frequencies show that your thoughts affect your cells and your DNA instantaneously. Unless your feelings resonate with positivity and love, your negative ones will cause harm and damage. We do have a method to re-boot and update those frequencies towards Health. The conscious and sub-conscious are powerful. The quotes are from Karol Truman's book.
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