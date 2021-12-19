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Karma, Circuitous Energy and the opening of The Seals
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51 views • December 19, 2021
What is the ancient definition of karma? How is it different from circuitous energy? How does it relate to raising our vibration, a correction in the time line, and the opening of The Seals described in the Book of Revelation? Our expanding consciousness is what links all that is unfolding, bringing forth the true spiritual leaders: the Native American Elders.
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