IS U.S. BORDER CHIEF ALEJANDRO MAYORKAS TAKING BRIBES?

In this Out of this World Radio show on May 3rd, 2024, I discuss how the entire border of New Mexico/Mexico has ZERO border patrol agents so drugs and sex trafficking can flow freely into the U.S. Mayorkas doesn’t police the border because he says the cartel is “making a lot of money”. See: https://t.me/Patriots_General/5120 Newly leaked audio of New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham reveals that the government is allowing drugs to be trafficked through the southern border. Is Biden running a criminal organization? How can we get our government back? The Ascension and what can be done? With lots of love and light, For a planet that’s happy and bright! Ted, Host, Out of this World Radio, www.tedmahr.com www.outofthisworldreadings.com
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.