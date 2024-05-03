IS U.S. BORDER CHIEF ALEJANDRO MAYORKAS TAKING BRIBES?

In this Out of this World Radio show on May 3rd, 2024, I discuss how the entire border of New Mexico/Mexico has ZERO border patrol agents so drugs and sex trafficking can flow freely into the U.S. Mayorkas doesn’t police the border because he says the cartel is “making a lot of money”. See: https://t.me/Patriots_General/5120 Newly leaked audio of New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham reveals that the government is allowing drugs to be trafficked through the southern border. Is Biden running a criminal organization? How can we get our government back? The Ascension and what can be done? With lots of love and light, For a planet that’s happy and bright! Ted, Host, Out of this World Radio, www.tedmahr.com www.outofthisworldreadings.com