27 December 2023 Livestream





If you saw a movie or when you see a movie where someone is treated very unjustly and harshly, and they fight their way to freedom and to a good relationship and being a good parent, Would you not have admiration for that person when you see a superhero movie and the superhero overcomes odds and takes down the bad guy and celebrates and makes the world a better place and is a good person and maintains his integrity? Don't you admire that story and that person? Don't you admire those who overcome enormous odds to produce goodness, depth, tenderness, and virtue and courage and strength in the world? Don't you admire fictional characters like that?





Transcript: https://freedomain.com/be-your-own-hero-freedomain-livestream-transcript/





