New Year Sugar Cane Ice Art

My husband & I live about two hours north of Orlando. We have a method of preserving our sugar cane crop during the freeze events. Sprinklers. Works like a charm. Here is what the scene looked like on January first upon stepping outdoors at home. Beautiful. I filmed a little bit to share here. Thanks for checking in! Have a great day! Heidi and Alex homesteaders.