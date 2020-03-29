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Amazing Polly: Viral Marketing (MIRRORED)
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499 views • March 29, 2020
Amazing Polly: Viral Marketing (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from YouTube channel Amazing Polly at:-
https://youtu.be/-727K585amo
Using video of their Event 201 Pandemic strategy session, I show you how Global Organizations planned to dominate the messaging in the event of a global outbreak. We are living through that strategy right now.
I end on a high note (I think!)
To contribute to my work or thank me for what you've already seen please make a donation here: https://paypal.me/PollyStGeorge, OR you can to go my website and get my P.O Box address: amazingpolly.net/contact.html
Video backup channel, Please Go Subscribe! https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ZofFQQoDoqYT/
THANK YOU very much to all who have been a part of this Great Awakening!
References: http://www.centerforhealthsecurity.org/event201/
Mirrored from YouTube channel Amazing Polly at:-
https://youtu.be/-727K585amo
Using video of their Event 201 Pandemic strategy session, I show you how Global Organizations planned to dominate the messaging in the event of a global outbreak. We are living through that strategy right now.
I end on a high note (I think!)
To contribute to my work or thank me for what you've already seen please make a donation here: https://paypal.me/PollyStGeorge, OR you can to go my website and get my P.O Box address: amazingpolly.net/contact.html
Video backup channel, Please Go Subscribe! https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ZofFQQoDoqYT/
THANK YOU very much to all who have been a part of this Great Awakening!
References: http://www.centerforhealthsecurity.org/event201/
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