Philippines dramatically boost patrols raising risk of Beijing navy clash.

The Philippines dramatically boost patrols raising the risk of the Beijing navy clash.

SOUTH China Sea tensions have escalated as the Philippines dramatically increases naval patrols in the hotly contested waters.

The Philippines have boosted the number of naval vessels patrolling the hotly contested South China Sea "beyond anything seen in recent years," according to new ship tracking data. Manila's coastguard has been facing off against Chinese military and fishing vessels that have violated the countries exclusive economic zone in the waters. Now Filipino leader Rodrigo Duterte has ordered a dramatic increase in the number of navy patrols in the South China Sea raises the risk of a confrontation with China's powerful military.

According to ship-tracking data captured by the Asia Maritime Transparency Initiative (AMTI) Philippine navy vessels carried out a least 57 patrols around the hotly contested Spratly Islands and Scarborough Shoals between March 1 and May 25.



In a recently published report, AMTI remarked: "This was a substantial increase over the previous 10 months.





"When three vessels were tracked making seven total visits to contested features."

The report authors also noted this Filipino military activity was "beyond anything seen in recent years."

In recent years Beijing has begun building structures to claim disputed territory in the South China Sea.



China has fortified and armed shoals claimed by Vietnam and the Philippines much to the anger of Manila and Hanoi.



“Recent patrols have included Second Thomas Shoal, which is occupied by the Philippines but patrolled daily by China, Whitsun Reef, where the recent militia swarm was detected, unoccupied Sabina Shoal near Second Thomas, and Scarborough Shoal, where China has maintained a permanent presence since 2012,” said AMTI.