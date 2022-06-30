Gospel of Matthew 24 chapter 37 verse. “But as it was in the days of Noah, so it will be in the coming of the Son of Man.” Book of Enoch. Chapter 6 And when the sons of men multiplied, it happened that in those days beautiful and pretty daughters were born to them. And the angels, the sons of heaven, saw them and were kindled with passion for them, and said one to another: “Come, let us choose wives for ourselves from the children of men, and children will be born to us.” And Semjaza, who was their leader, said to them: "I'm afraid, in fact, you will not agree to do this deed, and I alone will have to pay for this great sin." And they all answered him and said: “Let everyone take an oath, and we will all oblige ourselves with mutual curses not to abandon this plan, but to complete this deed.” Then they all swore and bound themselves to mutual curses in this. And all of them were two hundred; who descended in the days of Yared to the top of Mount Hermon, and they called it Mount Hermon, because on it they swore and bound themselves with mutual curses. And here are the names of their leaders: Samlazaz, their leader, Araklba, Rameel, Kokabel, Tamlel, Ramlel, Danel, Ezekeel, Barakiyal, Asael, Armaros, Batarel, Ananel, Zaklel, Samsapeei, Satarel, Turel, Yomyael, Sariel. Here are the leaders of dozens of them.