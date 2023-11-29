Bjorn Andreas Bull-Hansen | How They Plan to Take Your House: The Agenda 2030 Wealth Transfer
Part of Agenda 2030 is to get rid of private ownership. Upgrade your house for the environment, or be forced to sell.
Subscribe to https://bull-hansen.com to be notified about new videos and get updates about my novels. Useful links and further resources can also be found here.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.