Canadian Truckers to Go Full STRIKE January 23 - Store Shelves Will be Empty Until Vax Mandates are gone"

Canadian Truck Drivers have announced a full nationwide strike beginning January 23 and continuing until ALL VACCINE MANDATES are removed. They are openly saying "store shelves will go bare; food will be gone, and it will stay that way until the government removes these vaccine mandates."There was widespread news earlier this week that the previously announced vaccine mandate for cross-border truckers would take effect January 15.Just a day or two before that date, the Canadian government announced they would NOT begin the requirement because it would create an instant trucker shortage. Folks were happy and the issue seemed dealt with. Not so! The government turned around and said the mandate WOULD be imposed.Truckers in Canada are now saying "Starve to death" because we're shutting down all trucking in Canada beginning January 23 and we will not return to work until ALL the mandates are permanently removed.Most supermarkets have about three days worth of food stocks on their shelves. Most gas stations have about that many days worth of gasoline in their tanks. Hospitals would begin running out of bandages, sterile water, and then medicines within days. Public water utilities only have about one week worth of Chlorine to purify public water supplies. This is just the tiniest list of massive impacts a trucker strike would have on __any__ country.The truckers are saying they've had quite enough of the COVID nonsense: Ordering people to stay at home and denying them their God given freedom to go to work, visit family or friends, go shopping, engage in recreation. Then, demanding people wear face diaper masks (that don't protect against virus transmission), demanding people socially distance from each other - which also does absolutely nothing to stop virus transmission.Then, these so-called "vaccines" which are actually gene therapy that alters a person's DNA, turned out to not only NOT WORK, but gave tens of thousands of people blood clots, strokes, heart attacks and all sorts of other adverse reactions . . . only to have government turn around and order booster shots that also don't work, and make all the adverse effects even worse!Now, that same government is demanding people take the deadly vaccines or face losing work; ending their livelihoods.The truckers are saying "enough."They are telling the government of Canada you serve us and either restore our liberty, or we will stop work and you will starve.