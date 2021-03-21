© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Alex Jones Show - Sunday March 21, 2021
Follow
1
Share
Report
41 views • March 22, 2021
Mar 21, 2021
The Alex Jones Show
"Border Officials Beg Biden Admin to Address the Catastrophe at Southern Border FULL SHOW 3-21-2021"
Owen Shroyer breaks down how even the mainstream media is distancing itself from Joe Biden as his de facto open-border policy has quickly resulted in a historic border crisis, with border patrol begging for help as tens of thousands of migrant children surge across the U.S.-Mexico border.
https://banned.video/watch?id=6057ead225dbf056432fd8de
The Alex Jones Show
"Border Officials Beg Biden Admin to Address the Catastrophe at Southern Border FULL SHOW 3-21-2021"
Owen Shroyer breaks down how even the mainstream media is distancing itself from Joe Biden as his de facto open-border policy has quickly resulted in a historic border crisis, with border patrol begging for help as tens of thousands of migrant children surge across the U.S.-Mexico border.
https://banned.video/watch?id=6057ead225dbf056432fd8de
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.