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FIRST GUNSHOT COVID DEATH & DOCTORS SEND UNVAXXED TO BASEMENT
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60 views • November 12, 2021
Kelvyn reflects on the week that was & remembers those freedom fighters who left our earth too soon.
Our Chief Medical Correspondent, Shane Chafin comments on the media blunder as NZ COVID-19 narrative finally confirms what many of "conspiracy theorists" already knew.
Kelvyn also talks to Storm, the partner of the woman who was treated in the dusty, spider ridden garage of her doctors clinic, all because she wasn't jabbed.
https://www.banned.video/
Our Chief Medical Correspondent, Shane Chafin comments on the media blunder as NZ COVID-19 narrative finally confirms what many of "conspiracy theorists" already knew.
Kelvyn also talks to Storm, the partner of the woman who was treated in the dusty, spider ridden garage of her doctors clinic, all because she wasn't jabbed.
https://www.banned.video/
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