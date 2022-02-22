© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr. Byrne- BRAIN DEAD IS A LIE
Follow
0
Share
Report
80 views • February 22, 2022
ARE YOU A DONOR??
WOW. Must watch/listen to the following video.
“Brain death is a lie.” - Dr. Byrne
It all started when the second-ever heart transplant was performed. They surgically removed a heart out of a 3-day old baby and transplanted it into an 18-day old baby, in New York. A short time after, both babies were dead. It was illegal and it was immoral. They had to do something to make it legal.
They decided to set up a committee at Harvard, and that committee invented “brain death”. This idea was not, and is not, based on science.
Full video link- https://youtu.be/l7NgJJtJ-mI
For the document you need to refuse to donate organs.....
https://lifeguardianfoundation.org/
WOW. Must watch/listen to the following video.
“Brain death is a lie.” - Dr. Byrne
It all started when the second-ever heart transplant was performed. They surgically removed a heart out of a 3-day old baby and transplanted it into an 18-day old baby, in New York. A short time after, both babies were dead. It was illegal and it was immoral. They had to do something to make it legal.
They decided to set up a committee at Harvard, and that committee invented “brain death”. This idea was not, and is not, based on science.
Full video link- https://youtu.be/l7NgJJtJ-mI
For the document you need to refuse to donate organs.....
https://lifeguardianfoundation.org/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.