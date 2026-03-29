IRAQ: Warriors of Hashd al-Sha'bi gather in the sacred land of Karbala, standing in solidarity with Iran against a common enemy

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Warriors of Hashd al-Sha'bi gather in the sacred land of Karbala, standing in solidarity with Iran against a common enemy.
Adding: (Karbala, is in central Iraq, one of the
holiest cities for Shia Muslims, primarily known as the site of the
680 AD battle where Imam Husayn ibn Ali, grandson of Prophet
Muhammad, was martyred.)