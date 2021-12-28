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A Crash Course on the COVID Vaccine - Short Animation from mamm.org
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315 views • December 28, 2021
Those burning questions answered like do I still need to social distance, wear a mask? Will it prevent the transmission of COVID? Will it make me immune from COVID? What about the lockdowns? (Note: Lockdown is a prison term btw) And one final one that follows logically from answers to all of the above. Posted at https://mamm.org. Visit them for more info on resisting the medical mandates.
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https://deceptionbyomission.com/blog
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