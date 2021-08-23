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🔥🔥🔥 Corona virus patented by Pfizer back in 1999!
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193 views • August 23, 2021
CCP insider whistleblower reveals how the corona bio weapon was engineered by the CCP as well as the ties the CCP has to the VACCINE 💉 💥 💉
The same people who patented this pandemic are selling us the Jab, wake up people!
Digital soldiers, make this go viral!
The same people who patented this pandemic are selling us the Jab, wake up people!
Digital soldiers, make this go viral!
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