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Biden Family Corruption - It's Not Just Hunter That is Profiting - Excerpt on Biden From Trump Card
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40 views • October 17, 2020
As we know Hunter Biden has profited admirably and illegally from Dad's VP spot - $1 million a year for 5 yrs. in Ukraine (Burisma) but Joe's brother's Frank and even his sister have profited as well. Dinesh D'Souza interviews and shows footage related to some of the Biden family schemes that profit off of Joe's position at the expense of taxpayer money and national security.
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