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Anthony Fauci has been exposed by Rand Paul for his hand in ‘gain of function’ research that lead to the weaponization of the Coronavirus. Fauci tried to use semantics to get out of it but failed.
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353 views • May 12, 2021
Anthony Fauci has been exposed by Rand Paul for his hand in ‘gain of function’ research that lead to the weaponization of the Coronavirus. Fauci tried to use semantics to get out of it but failed.
Investigate Dr. Fauci now.
Investigate Dr. Fauci now.
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