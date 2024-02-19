Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
This Eagle Knows How To Power Walk Instead Of Flying I Kritter Klub
channel image
High Hopes
3057 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
95 views
Published Yesterday

Kritter Klub


Feb 17, 2024


Please don't forget to hit the CC button for Subtitles


This eagle looks brave but it isn't. It's scared of everything and even scared to fly! It only walks in the zoo. Would it be able to find the instinct and fly again?


 More videos about ‘Into The Wild’: • Into The Wild


#Kritterklub #eagle #funnyanimal


Be part of Kritter Klub

 On Facebook: / kritterklub

 On Instagram: / kritter_klub

 On Twitter: / kritter_klub


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-7GrmDuG8Dc

Keywords
flyingeaglezookritter klubpower walk

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket