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Israel's zionist regime must be brought to trial for its crimes against the Palestinian people, says Bolivia's Vice President
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Israel's zionist regime must be brought to trial for its crimes against the Palestinian people, says Bolivia's Vice President David Choquehuanca
Vice President
@LaramaDavid
made these statements in solidarity with Palestine back in Januaryoriginal posting from,
Kawsachun News
@KawsachunNews
News and analysis from Bolivia. The English language service of
@KawsachunCoca
official station of the 6 Federations, at the service of the social movements.
Vice President
@LaramaDavid
made these statements in solidarity with Palestine back in Januaryoriginal posting from,
Kawsachun News
@KawsachunNews
News and analysis from Bolivia. The English language service of
@KawsachunCoca
official station of the 6 Federations, at the service of the social movements.
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