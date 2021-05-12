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Escalation toward the Antichrist, Keystone examples and Reset 2022 additions
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81 views • May 12, 2021
We talk about current events and signs, and share some insight including about a meme from "It's a Wonderful Life." Also, Aaron, our masterful archivist, noted that the Lord gave the insight about the "reset of time" on the morning of April 14, 2015. Our projected date of the reset is April 16, 2022, about 7 years later - which is a familiar kind of span.
Examples of the Keystone and Extended Keystone Patterns
https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/keystoneExamples.htm
Reset 2022 Journal
https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/Reset2022Journal.htm
Curious about the pending reset of time? See "The Pending Reset of Time"
https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm
Find a significant collection of our video and audio content here:
Video & Audio Content on The Open Scroll
https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm
Subscribe to The Open Scroll Blog by email:
https://follow.it/theopenscroll?action=followPub
Subscribe to The Open Scroll YouTube channel:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCREN5GiOOf1RBgBuQisZGyQ
Examples of the Keystone and Extended Keystone Patterns
https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/keystoneExamples.htm
Reset 2022 Journal
https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/Reset2022Journal.htm
Curious about the pending reset of time? See "The Pending Reset of Time"
https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm
Find a significant collection of our video and audio content here:
Video & Audio Content on The Open Scroll
https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm
Subscribe to The Open Scroll Blog by email:
https://follow.it/theopenscroll?action=followPub
Subscribe to The Open Scroll YouTube channel:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCREN5GiOOf1RBgBuQisZGyQ
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