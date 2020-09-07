© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Meet Bubba & Sissy: Pet Pekin Ducks
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
7 views • September 07, 2020
~ Quack! My Pet Peking Ducks - Cutest Animal Video EVER - Funny Pets Growing Up -Love these Little guys!
~ It was roughly five years ago when two good-looking friends (Chet & Nick) were relaxing in the backyard of Grandma by the Rivers' house on a breezy warm spring day. Out of nowhere Chet (I) turned to Nick and asked him a question that would, come to find out, be equivalent to asking him if he wanted to have a baby..... "Do you want to go get pet ducks?"..... And of course Nick agreed! This was the beginning of the crazy, hilarious, time consuming, insane, messy, fun, entertaining and all-around unique life known as Bubba & Sissy!
*Watch Till END - Dedication is Last. Thank You!!!
~ It was roughly five years ago when two good-looking friends (Chet & Nick) were relaxing in the backyard of Grandma by the Rivers' house on a breezy warm spring day. Out of nowhere Chet (I) turned to Nick and asked him a question that would, come to find out, be equivalent to asking him if he wanted to have a baby..... "Do you want to go get pet ducks?"..... And of course Nick agreed! This was the beginning of the crazy, hilarious, time consuming, insane, messy, fun, entertaining and all-around unique life known as Bubba & Sissy!
*Watch Till END - Dedication is Last. Thank You!!!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.