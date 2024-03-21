Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Trusting the Plan | Know it WELL!
channel image
JMC- A Voice For Our Times
14 Subscribers
173 views
Published 18 hours ago

Trusting the Plan | Know it WELL!


Explore the importance of trusting the plan, staying involved, and spreading the truth. While uncertainties may exist, our commitment to action and unity is crucial. Join us in shaping the future!


To follow my work and more like this go to: https://johnmichaelchambers.com/

Keywords
trusttruthfutureactionstrategyplanunityempowermentcommitmentreportscollaborationdeterminationinvolvement

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket