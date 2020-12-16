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BREAKING UPDATE: TOP SECRET MILITARY DOCUMENTS Exposes Justin Trudeau's Agreement with the Communist Chinese Government
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679 views • December 16, 2020
THE CHINA FILE ON REBEL NEWS: Canadian journalist, Ezra Levant exposes that Justin Trudeau has been pressuring the Canadian Armed Forces to work closely with the Communist Chinese and have the Canadian military train with the Chinese Peoples' Liberation Army. Even though China kidnapped two Canadian citizens, (and is still holding them hosting), Trudeau insists that the Canadian military should maintain a warm relationship with the Communist China's military. The documents also show that Chinese troops are being trained in Canada's colleges and Chinese soldiers are being trained at Canadian forces Base Petawawa on how to wage cold weather warfare. The secret documents are not blacked-out, but instead greyed out, with pertinent information still readable. .
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More information: https://www.rebelnews.com/chinese_pilots_training_at_former_canadian_military_base_in_alberta
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More information: https://www.rebelnews.com/chinese_pilots_training_at_former_canadian_military_base_in_alberta
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