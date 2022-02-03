Naomi Seibt - United by Science A Message of Hope

Naomi Seibt on our critically endangered climate of freedom. I have not met one activist who has shown genuine interest in climate science. Because climate activism is a kind of drug that gives them a sense of purpose and social acceptance and they don't see any hope for their future any more. Elites have tried to suck the souls and spirits of these people. If people weren't kept in caged misinformation and one sided bias and they aren't listening to the real science. Anyone who dares to argue against the mainstream narrative is vilified and demonized, d-platformed de-funded, censored and removed from the global conversation. Tyranny is a parasite that we can only combat by opening up a real conversation. But their attempts to censor us will fail because honesty and truth will shine though. Truth is uncontrollable and will prevail because politicized science is stagnation and the death of science. Now with faith, love, honesty and kindness we will win out. Naomi Seibt has been referred to as the anti Greta Thunberg.