🚨Max Blumenthal: ‘Were it not for the liberal NGO class and the Democratic Party, Operation Epstein Fury, would NOT have been possible - clip 1

🚨Max Blumenthal: ‘Were it not for the liberal NGO class and the Democratic Party, Operation Epic Fury, or what I call Epstein Fury, would NOT have been possible.

Cynthia... I'm posting several clips of this interview

FULL INTERVIEW: https://rumble.com/v7bxxq6-max-blumenthal-reveals-why-trumps-mou-with-iran-will-fail-and-what-israel-w.html?e9s=src_v1_ucp_a