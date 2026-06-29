🚨Max Blumenthal: ‘Were it not for the liberal NGO class and the Democratic Party, Operation Epstein Fury, would NOT have been possible - clip 1

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🚨Max Blumenthal: ‘Were it not for the liberal NGO class and the Democratic Party, Operation Epic Fury, or what I call Epstein Fury, would NOT have been possible.
Cynthia... I'm posting several clips of this interview
FULL INTERVIEW: https://rumble.com/v7bxxq6-max-blumenthal-reveals-why-trumps-mou-with-iran-will-fail-and-what-israel-w.html?e9s=src_v1_ucp_a