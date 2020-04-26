© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Turn the Other Cheek or Don't!
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
11 views • April 26, 2020
Jesus taught people to turn the other cheek, and at the end of the day God gave us free will top obey Him or not to sin or not, so it's up to you. You either have the faith to believe Jesus, and do what he said or not.
Did Jesus really say tell us not to defend ourselves, don't fight back, and be a pacifist? Yes, he even said love your enemies! This is probably the most outdated teaching of Jesus because even the churches today bless trhe bombs that are dropped on enemy countries, clearly go against Jesus, their "Saviour"
Did Jesus really say tell us not to defend ourselves, don't fight back, and be a pacifist? Yes, he even said love your enemies! This is probably the most outdated teaching of Jesus because even the churches today bless trhe bombs that are dropped on enemy countries, clearly go against Jesus, their "Saviour"
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.