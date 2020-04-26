Turn the Other Cheek or Don't!

Jesus taught people to turn the other cheek, and at the end of the day God gave us free will top obey Him or not to sin or not, so it's up to you. You either have the faith to believe Jesus, and do what he said or not.



Did Jesus really say tell us not to defend ourselves, don't fight back, and be a pacifist? Yes, he even said love your enemies! This is probably the most outdated teaching of Jesus because even the churches today bless trhe bombs that are dropped on enemy countries, clearly go against Jesus, their "Saviour"