BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

"The Fallen Ones Will Return"- Ancient Gods & the U.S. Government
The Master's Voice Prophecy
The Master's Voice Prophecy
2134 followers
Follow
13
Share
Report
1136 views • January 07, 2022
#FALLENANGELS #GOVERNMENT #PROPHECY (Like & Share for a wider reach!) 👍🏽

Welcome to The Master's Voice End Times Prophecy Blog: (Hear the words of the Lord).

[READ FULL DESCRIPTION]

https://the-masters-voice.com

Today's word: The time of humanity is ending and Satan will have his moment of power. Government will be hijacked as those in power serve a satanic agenda, the only way to thrive in the future is to be a spiritual person who knows the true word of God. The years ahead will demand a lot from us but all who put their trust in the Lord will overcome.

Read this prophecy on TMV Blog:
https://the-masters-voice.com/2021/06/29/the-fallen-ones-will-return-june-27-2021/

PLEASE READ CAREFULLY: If you'd like to support this ministry it's appreciated. Kindly use Paypal or contact me at [email protected]. If using Paypal DO NOT send your gift with "Purchase Protection". This is a freewill offering, I am not selling goods or services. Thank you and God bless. Paypal ------- [email protected]

STUDY THESE THEMES IN DEPTH ON TMV PROPHECY BLOG:

RETURN OF THE GIANTS:
https://the-masters-voice.com/2020/06/02/return-of-the-giants-may-11-2020/

RETURN OF THE GIANTS, PT 2:
https://the-masters-voice.com/2020/06/04/return-of-the-giants-pt-2-june-3-2020/

THE FALLEN ONES RETURN:
https://the-masters-voice.com/2020/06/12/the-fallen-ones-return-may-29-2020/

HEAR THE WORDS OF THE LORD.

Follow this channel- click subscribe for updates.

SUPPORT & SUBSCRIBE TO MY OTHER CHANNELS:

YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbcV-IwTyG5WjMdWN6mlFiw

YOUTUBE (Spanish channel: "La Voz del Señor"): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeLTWSGwNTVMdXQV6oryQXg

RUMBLE: Visit this link: https://rumble.com/c/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: mastersvoiceprophecyblog or The Master's Voice

BITCHUTE: Visit this link: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: The Masters Voice Blog
Keywords
jesushumanityprophecypowerovercomeus governmentsatanic agendanephilimtrust in the lordancient godsfallen onesthe fallenthe masters voicethe fallen onestime of humanitygovernment hijackedspiritual persontrue word of god
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Food Resiliency Through Permaculture: Why We Must Become Self-Reliant to Thrive

Food Resiliency Through Permaculture: Why We Must Become Self-Reliant to Thrive

Mike Adams
First known government hack by AI raises new alarms over Big Tech&#8217;s self-policing

First known government hack by AI raises new alarms over Big Tech’s self-policing

Cassie B.
U.S.-Registered NATO Reconnaissance Aircraft Flying Near Russia&#8217;s Kaliningrad Region Borders

U.S.-Registered NATO Reconnaissance Aircraft Flying Near Russia’s Kaliningrad Region Borders

Douglas Harrington
Chlorella: The tiny green tablet that could be your survival stockpile secret

Chlorella: The tiny green tablet that could be your survival stockpile secret

HRS Editors
Ukraine transfers two North Korean POWs to South Korea, Zelensky confirms at UN

Ukraine transfers two North Korean POWs to South Korea, Zelensky confirms at UN

Willow Tohi
Republican Support for Iran War Falls as Fuel Crisis Grows, Polls Show

Republican Support for Iran War Falls as Fuel Crisis Grows, Polls Show

Garrison Vance
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy