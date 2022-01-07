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"The Fallen Ones Will Return"- Ancient Gods & the U.S. Government
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1136 views • January 07, 2022
#FALLENANGELS #GOVERNMENT #PROPHECY (Like & Share for a wider reach!) 👍🏽
Welcome to The Master's Voice End Times Prophecy Blog: (Hear the words of the Lord).
[READ FULL DESCRIPTION]
https://the-masters-voice.com
Today's word: The time of humanity is ending and Satan will have his moment of power. Government will be hijacked as those in power serve a satanic agenda, the only way to thrive in the future is to be a spiritual person who knows the true word of God. The years ahead will demand a lot from us but all who put their trust in the Lord will overcome.
Read this prophecy on TMV Blog:
https://the-masters-voice.com/2021/06/29/the-fallen-ones-will-return-june-27-2021/
PLEASE READ CAREFULLY: If you'd like to support this ministry it's appreciated. Kindly use Paypal or contact me at [email protected]. If using Paypal DO NOT send your gift with "Purchase Protection". This is a freewill offering, I am not selling goods or services. Thank you and God bless. Paypal ------- [email protected]
STUDY THESE THEMES IN DEPTH ON TMV PROPHECY BLOG:
RETURN OF THE GIANTS:
https://the-masters-voice.com/2020/06/02/return-of-the-giants-may-11-2020/
RETURN OF THE GIANTS, PT 2:
https://the-masters-voice.com/2020/06/04/return-of-the-giants-pt-2-june-3-2020/
THE FALLEN ONES RETURN:
https://the-masters-voice.com/2020/06/12/the-fallen-ones-return-may-29-2020/
HEAR THE WORDS OF THE LORD.
Follow this channel- click subscribe for updates.
SUPPORT & SUBSCRIBE TO MY OTHER CHANNELS:
YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbcV-IwTyG5WjMdWN6mlFiw
YOUTUBE (Spanish channel: "La Voz del Señor"): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeLTWSGwNTVMdXQV6oryQXg
RUMBLE: Visit this link: https://rumble.com/c/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: mastersvoiceprophecyblog or The Master's Voice
BITCHUTE: Visit this link: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: The Masters Voice Blog
Welcome to The Master's Voice End Times Prophecy Blog: (Hear the words of the Lord).
[READ FULL DESCRIPTION]
https://the-masters-voice.com
Today's word: The time of humanity is ending and Satan will have his moment of power. Government will be hijacked as those in power serve a satanic agenda, the only way to thrive in the future is to be a spiritual person who knows the true word of God. The years ahead will demand a lot from us but all who put their trust in the Lord will overcome.
Read this prophecy on TMV Blog:
https://the-masters-voice.com/2021/06/29/the-fallen-ones-will-return-june-27-2021/
PLEASE READ CAREFULLY: If you'd like to support this ministry it's appreciated. Kindly use Paypal or contact me at [email protected]. If using Paypal DO NOT send your gift with "Purchase Protection". This is a freewill offering, I am not selling goods or services. Thank you and God bless. Paypal ------- [email protected]
STUDY THESE THEMES IN DEPTH ON TMV PROPHECY BLOG:
RETURN OF THE GIANTS:
https://the-masters-voice.com/2020/06/02/return-of-the-giants-may-11-2020/
RETURN OF THE GIANTS, PT 2:
https://the-masters-voice.com/2020/06/04/return-of-the-giants-pt-2-june-3-2020/
THE FALLEN ONES RETURN:
https://the-masters-voice.com/2020/06/12/the-fallen-ones-return-may-29-2020/
HEAR THE WORDS OF THE LORD.
Follow this channel- click subscribe for updates.
SUPPORT & SUBSCRIBE TO MY OTHER CHANNELS:
YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbcV-IwTyG5WjMdWN6mlFiw
YOUTUBE (Spanish channel: "La Voz del Señor"): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeLTWSGwNTVMdXQV6oryQXg
RUMBLE: Visit this link: https://rumble.com/c/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: mastersvoiceprophecyblog or The Master's Voice
BITCHUTE: Visit this link: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: The Masters Voice Blog
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