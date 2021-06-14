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DR MIKAEL NORDFORS WARNING TO THE WORLD POPULATION - SWEDEN REVIEW INTERVIEW
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1846 views • June 14, 2021
After seeing the interview with Dr. Mikael Nordfors, take a look at this interview and you will understand even more
THE MRNA INJECTIONS AS A WEAPON OF BIOTERRORISM-LAWYER REINER FUELLMICH AND DR. PETER A. MC CULLOUGH
https://www.bitchute.com/video/lMQ46Do4IVWi/
ABOUT DR MIKAEL NORDFORS AND THE INTERVIEW
Read more here
https://www.medicdebate.org/
Read more here about Dr. Mikael Nordfors' latest book
https://www.amazon.com/Spartacus-slavery-started-still-continues/dp/9179692052/ref=sr_1_1?dchild=1&;keywords=mikael+nordfors&qid=1623053792&sr=8-1
About what is communicated in the interview and Dr. Mikael Nordfors announces the following;
"Since it is the club Inter that probably recommended / forced the players to take the vaccine, Giuseppe Marotta would probably rather lie and make up for it under the table without a court case, than be forced to pay astronomical damages and also risk pulling down the pants on all his "friends" among the super billionaires behind the corona hoax. I trust Giuseppe Marotta and mainstream media about as much as I trust Tony Fauci."
Take a look
https://amp.calciomercato.com/news/inter-il-medico-volpi-pochi-infortuni-e-5000-tamponi-cosi-nasce--19029?__twitter_impression=true
https://www.bt.dk/em/vaccine-skeptikere-deler-loegn-om-eriksen-oplysningerne-er-falske?fbclid=IwAR0nWOtazRENgRbsW07i06SRMyzTEK1sg8tUtkfcUX3-tIm7iAC5eN-at-U
THE MRNA INJECTIONS AS A WEAPON OF BIOTERRORISM-LAWYER REINER FUELLMICH AND DR. PETER A. MC CULLOUGH
https://www.bitchute.com/video/lMQ46Do4IVWi/
ABOUT DR MIKAEL NORDFORS AND THE INTERVIEW
Read more here
https://www.medicdebate.org/
Read more here about Dr. Mikael Nordfors' latest book
https://www.amazon.com/Spartacus-slavery-started-still-continues/dp/9179692052/ref=sr_1_1?dchild=1&;keywords=mikael+nordfors&qid=1623053792&sr=8-1
About what is communicated in the interview and Dr. Mikael Nordfors announces the following;
"Since it is the club Inter that probably recommended / forced the players to take the vaccine, Giuseppe Marotta would probably rather lie and make up for it under the table without a court case, than be forced to pay astronomical damages and also risk pulling down the pants on all his "friends" among the super billionaires behind the corona hoax. I trust Giuseppe Marotta and mainstream media about as much as I trust Tony Fauci."
Take a look
https://amp.calciomercato.com/news/inter-il-medico-volpi-pochi-infortuni-e-5000-tamponi-cosi-nasce--19029?__twitter_impression=true
https://www.bt.dk/em/vaccine-skeptikere-deler-loegn-om-eriksen-oplysningerne-er-falske?fbclid=IwAR0nWOtazRENgRbsW07i06SRMyzTEK1sg8tUtkfcUX3-tIm7iAC5eN-at-U
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