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Ep.171 | Masks very real dangers of inhaling loose fibres and nano particles
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218 views • October 12, 2020
#Adrian #masks #pulmonaryFibrosis
We should not be breathing in foreign bodies especially man made material into our lungs.
From the reference paper:
Materials Used in Masks
Inhaled cotton fibers have been shown to cause subpleural ground glass opacities at the surface of the visceral pleura, as well as centrilobular and peribronchovascular interstitial thickening, as well as fibrous thickening of peribronchiolar interstitium. It was found by spectral analysis by infrared spectrophotometry that the foreign bodies in the lungs had an identical pattern to that of cellulose, which must have come from the inhaled cotton fibers. Cotton and even silk may contribute to COPD in textile workers. Byssinosis is a pulmonary syndrome related to textile work. When textile workers were exposed to organic dusts from textiles in the workplace, both reversible and irreversible pulmonary conditions, such as asthma and COPD developed. It should be remembered that unmasked textile workers would not have such high inspiratory flow as masked individuals.
Therefore, there is even more need that the fibers, debris and other particulate attached to cloth masks would stay entirely intact; every fiber, and every part of every fiber, and throughout every breath, at all times, even down to the size of nanometers.
Disposable surgical face masks are made of synthetic fibers, including polymers such as polypropylene, polyurethane, polyacrylonitrile, polystyrene, polycarbonate, polyethylene or polyester. There is an inner layer of soft fibers and a middle layer, which is a melt-blown filter, as well as a water-resistant outer layer of nonwoven fibers. This study shows FT-IR spectra of the degrading fibers of disposable masks. It found that disposable face masks “could be emerging as a new source of microplastic fibers, as they can degrade/fragment or break down into smaller size/pieces . . . .
Research on synthetic fibers has shown a correlation between the inhalation of synthetic fibers and various bronchopulmonary diseases, such as asthma, alveolitis, chronic bronchitis, bronchiectasis, fibrosis, spontaneous pneumothorax and chronic pneumonia. Cellular proliferation made up of histiocytes and fibroblasts were found in the lungs of those exposed to synthetic fibers in ambient air. Focal lesions in the lungs showed granulomas and collagen fibers containing both fine dust and long fibers. Some of the lung illnesses from this exposure could be reversed, while others had already proceeded to pulmonary fibrosis.
Bioburden of masks has also been established. This study found bioburden on each type of mask studied, even after first use in a surgical environment. Speaking while wearing masks resulted in a significantly higher bioburden cultured from the face side of a mask.
https://www.researchgate.net/publication/344360577_Masks_false_safety_and_real_dangers_Part_1_Friable_mask_particulate_and_lung_vulnerability
Lawsuit - masks are causing harm to health people
https://blogs.mercola.com/sites/vitalvotes/archive/2020/10/08/lawsuit-masks-are-causing-harm-to-healthy-people.aspx
As always please do your own research, thinking and draw your own conclusions.
If this resonates with you and you feel, as I do, that it is worth sharing please share as far and as wide as you see fit.
Thank you for considering offering me a little support so I can spend more time making this kind of content for you.
https://liberapay.com/adrianr/donate
or https://www.patreon.com/adrianr
or https://www.subscribestar.com/adrianr
Please bookmark my Blog so you can always find this content:
http://fortheloveoftruth.co.uk
We are on lbry: https://lbry.tv/@adrianr:8
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/BN35jpJIyixx/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/adrianr
My book:
I have written a book on health and well-being. Nothing mainstream in here, just things I've observed and worked out that have helped me and others who have used the ideas.
You can read more about it here:
http://alternativeprinciplesforhealth.info/
Signup for more videos and offers not on YouTube:
http://alternativeprinciplesforhealth.info/index.php/mailing-list-signup
--
My other videos on Mental and Physical health and wellbeing:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7ibUYoYd57agWjpbjDHDEgR
The 2020 Virus | Covid-19 | Balance and perspective:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7heF0iXMyx5gwD6fiXVDPcT
Distilled water:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7hzfMzVrx3rKnPPNYhpieDy
Intermittent Fasting:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7jw5ISUs219sIOLwMhz6alC
Inflammation | Anti-inflammatories:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7iIVTlM9oWia4GL7fY3N2tU
DMSO:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7h38eBvAQbZTy38dN_zdGfM
Magnesium and Magnesium Chloride Oil:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7j_ZVsJZVitbt_rfyH_Ojka
We should not be breathing in foreign bodies especially man made material into our lungs.
From the reference paper:
Materials Used in Masks
Inhaled cotton fibers have been shown to cause subpleural ground glass opacities at the surface of the visceral pleura, as well as centrilobular and peribronchovascular interstitial thickening, as well as fibrous thickening of peribronchiolar interstitium. It was found by spectral analysis by infrared spectrophotometry that the foreign bodies in the lungs had an identical pattern to that of cellulose, which must have come from the inhaled cotton fibers. Cotton and even silk may contribute to COPD in textile workers. Byssinosis is a pulmonary syndrome related to textile work. When textile workers were exposed to organic dusts from textiles in the workplace, both reversible and irreversible pulmonary conditions, such as asthma and COPD developed. It should be remembered that unmasked textile workers would not have such high inspiratory flow as masked individuals.
Therefore, there is even more need that the fibers, debris and other particulate attached to cloth masks would stay entirely intact; every fiber, and every part of every fiber, and throughout every breath, at all times, even down to the size of nanometers.
Disposable surgical face masks are made of synthetic fibers, including polymers such as polypropylene, polyurethane, polyacrylonitrile, polystyrene, polycarbonate, polyethylene or polyester. There is an inner layer of soft fibers and a middle layer, which is a melt-blown filter, as well as a water-resistant outer layer of nonwoven fibers. This study shows FT-IR spectra of the degrading fibers of disposable masks. It found that disposable face masks “could be emerging as a new source of microplastic fibers, as they can degrade/fragment or break down into smaller size/pieces . . . .
Research on synthetic fibers has shown a correlation between the inhalation of synthetic fibers and various bronchopulmonary diseases, such as asthma, alveolitis, chronic bronchitis, bronchiectasis, fibrosis, spontaneous pneumothorax and chronic pneumonia. Cellular proliferation made up of histiocytes and fibroblasts were found in the lungs of those exposed to synthetic fibers in ambient air. Focal lesions in the lungs showed granulomas and collagen fibers containing both fine dust and long fibers. Some of the lung illnesses from this exposure could be reversed, while others had already proceeded to pulmonary fibrosis.
Bioburden of masks has also been established. This study found bioburden on each type of mask studied, even after first use in a surgical environment. Speaking while wearing masks resulted in a significantly higher bioburden cultured from the face side of a mask.
https://www.researchgate.net/publication/344360577_Masks_false_safety_and_real_dangers_Part_1_Friable_mask_particulate_and_lung_vulnerability
Lawsuit - masks are causing harm to health people
https://blogs.mercola.com/sites/vitalvotes/archive/2020/10/08/lawsuit-masks-are-causing-harm-to-healthy-people.aspx
As always please do your own research, thinking and draw your own conclusions.
If this resonates with you and you feel, as I do, that it is worth sharing please share as far and as wide as you see fit.
Thank you for considering offering me a little support so I can spend more time making this kind of content for you.
https://liberapay.com/adrianr/donate
or https://www.patreon.com/adrianr
or https://www.subscribestar.com/adrianr
Please bookmark my Blog so you can always find this content:
http://fortheloveoftruth.co.uk
We are on lbry: https://lbry.tv/@adrianr:8
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/BN35jpJIyixx/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/adrianr
My book:
I have written a book on health and well-being. Nothing mainstream in here, just things I've observed and worked out that have helped me and others who have used the ideas.
You can read more about it here:
http://alternativeprinciplesforhealth.info/
Signup for more videos and offers not on YouTube:
http://alternativeprinciplesforhealth.info/index.php/mailing-list-signup
--
My other videos on Mental and Physical health and wellbeing:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7ibUYoYd57agWjpbjDHDEgR
The 2020 Virus | Covid-19 | Balance and perspective:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7heF0iXMyx5gwD6fiXVDPcT
Distilled water:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7hzfMzVrx3rKnPPNYhpieDy
Intermittent Fasting:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7jw5ISUs219sIOLwMhz6alC
Inflammation | Anti-inflammatories:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7iIVTlM9oWia4GL7fY3N2tU
DMSO:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7h38eBvAQbZTy38dN_zdGfM
Magnesium and Magnesium Chloride Oil:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7j_ZVsJZVitbt_rfyH_Ojka
Keywords
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