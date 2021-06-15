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Stief en de kleine tv'tjes
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133 views • June 15, 2021
Godsdienstgekkie Stief is niet echt een voetballiefhebber maar toch wil hij er een item aan wagen. En dat lukt niet al te best. Het woord stadion schijnt heel moeilijk voor de zelf benoemde Jezus en drugsverkoper te zijn en hij heeft ook niet meer zo door wat een groot of een klein tv'tje is. Tja, dat heb je ervan als je altijd in je eigen besloten 'heilige' wereldje vertoeft. Dan stomp je af van de werkelijkheid.
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