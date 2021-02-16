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"Palestine" is a Lie. Facts & History on Re-Birth of Israel. [Mirrored]
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61 views • February 16, 2021
Mirrored copy of "WHAT IS PALESTINE? WHO ARE THE PALESTINIANS?" from the Changeling9au Channel on YouTube (published on 3 Nov 2013)
URL: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W9ReF4UUa4E&;index=93&list=WL
.
ORIGINAL VIDEO'S DESCRIPTION:
.
Original video at http://vimeo.com/77053361
from http://vimeo.com/faceshirhome
See also https://www.youtube.com/user/FACESHIRHOME
.
The video dispels certain myths concerning the origin of the name 'Palestine' and of the 'Arab Palestinians.' It documents that the 'Arab Palestinians' are in fact mostly from other places, and migrated to what is now Israel at the same time as the Zionist Jews, many of them because of the economic boom that the Zionist Jews produced in what was then British Mandate Palestine. The Zionist Jews did not steal the "best" land from Arab landowners but in fact purchased abandoned desert and swamp land from absentee Arab landlords who were quite eager to sell. This was explained by Hajj Amin al Husseini himself. Husseini, father of the Palestinian movement, launched his fourth terrorist attack against the Jews of the Mandate in 1936-39. The violence was so great that the British sent a team to investigate. When questioned, Husseini admitted that the Zionist Jews had not stolen anybody's land but in fact had bought it. In fact, Husseini had been among the major consolidators and sellers of land, and growing tremendously rich by it.
.
Documentation: hirhome.com/israel/pal_mov2.htm and hirhome.com/israel/pal_mov3.htm
For all chapters and videos: hirhome.com/colapso/colapso.htm
.
====================================================
THIS VIDEO IS NOT MONETIZED. No video on the Raymond7779 channel has ever been monetized.
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Fair Use Notice:
This video contains some copyrighted material whose use has not been authorized by the copyright owners. We believe that this not-for-profit, educational, and/or criticism or commentary use on the Web constitutes a fair use of the copyrighted material (as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. If you wish to use this copyrighted material for purposes that go beyond fair use, you must obtain permission from the copyright owner. Fair Use notwithstanding we will immediately comply with any copyright owner who wants their material removed or modified, wants us to link to their web site, or wants us to add their photo.
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Raymond7779 is a Christian truther & end times prophecy channel on YouTube since 2006, posting videos since 2011, announcing that JESUS CHRIST RETURNS SOON!
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Luke 21:36 (NKJV): "Watch therefore, and pray always that you may be counted worthy to escape all these things that will come to pass, and to stand before the Son of Man."
.
John 3:16-18 (NKJV): "For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son, that whoever believes in Him should not perish but have everlasting life."
.
Revelation 3:10-11 (NKJV): "Because you have kept My command to persevere, I also will keep you from the hour of trial which shall come upon the whole world, to test those who dwell on the earth. Behold, I am coming quickly!"
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God bless you. Maranatha!
URL: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W9ReF4UUa4E&;index=93&list=WL
.
ORIGINAL VIDEO'S DESCRIPTION:
.
Original video at http://vimeo.com/77053361
from http://vimeo.com/faceshirhome
See also https://www.youtube.com/user/FACESHIRHOME
.
The video dispels certain myths concerning the origin of the name 'Palestine' and of the 'Arab Palestinians.' It documents that the 'Arab Palestinians' are in fact mostly from other places, and migrated to what is now Israel at the same time as the Zionist Jews, many of them because of the economic boom that the Zionist Jews produced in what was then British Mandate Palestine. The Zionist Jews did not steal the "best" land from Arab landowners but in fact purchased abandoned desert and swamp land from absentee Arab landlords who were quite eager to sell. This was explained by Hajj Amin al Husseini himself. Husseini, father of the Palestinian movement, launched his fourth terrorist attack against the Jews of the Mandate in 1936-39. The violence was so great that the British sent a team to investigate. When questioned, Husseini admitted that the Zionist Jews had not stolen anybody's land but in fact had bought it. In fact, Husseini had been among the major consolidators and sellers of land, and growing tremendously rich by it.
.
Documentation: hirhome.com/israel/pal_mov2.htm and hirhome.com/israel/pal_mov3.htm
For all chapters and videos: hirhome.com/colapso/colapso.htm
.
====================================================
THIS VIDEO IS NOT MONETIZED. No video on the Raymond7779 channel has ever been monetized.
.
Fair Use Notice:
This video contains some copyrighted material whose use has not been authorized by the copyright owners. We believe that this not-for-profit, educational, and/or criticism or commentary use on the Web constitutes a fair use of the copyrighted material (as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. If you wish to use this copyrighted material for purposes that go beyond fair use, you must obtain permission from the copyright owner. Fair Use notwithstanding we will immediately comply with any copyright owner who wants their material removed or modified, wants us to link to their web site, or wants us to add their photo.
.
Raymond7779 is a Christian truther & end times prophecy channel on YouTube since 2006, posting videos since 2011, announcing that JESUS CHRIST RETURNS SOON!
.
Luke 21:36 (NKJV): "Watch therefore, and pray always that you may be counted worthy to escape all these things that will come to pass, and to stand before the Son of Man."
.
John 3:16-18 (NKJV): "For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son, that whoever believes in Him should not perish but have everlasting life."
.
Revelation 3:10-11 (NKJV): "Because you have kept My command to persevere, I also will keep you from the hour of trial which shall come upon the whole world, to test those who dwell on the earth. Behold, I am coming quickly!"
.
BACKUP CHANNELS:
YouTube = https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3OhtBlvmgxOBVd_YEeDp6A
BitChute = https://www.bitchute.com/channel/raymond7779/
Minds = https://www.minds.com/Raymond7779
Brighteon = https://www.brighteon.com/channel/raymond7779
Gab = https://gab.ai/Raymond7779
Parler = https://parler.com/profile/Raymond7779
Rumble = https://rumble.com/c/c-361155
Odysee = https://odysee.com/@Raymond7779
Steemit.com & Reddit.com [discontinued Nov 2020]
.
RAYMOND7779 - 2ND CHANNEL (longer videos):
https://www.YouTube.com/channel/UCtpyOXo__NrpUUp4KpwF10w
https://www.BitChute.com/channel/t6M0gqAuuJLd/
.
God bless you. Maranatha!
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