© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Ayn Rand's Criticisms of Anarchism - Rebutted!
Follow
0
Share
Report
27 views • July 27, 2021
Stefan Molyneux opens the listener mailbag to answer questions on the ethics of gambling, road safety in a free society, Ayn Rand's criticisms of anarchism and how a libertarian can survive in a liberal arts college.
0:00 - What is a good way to get more people to pay attention to the world around them and understand that our actions affect tomorrow?
4:18 - What are the ethics of gambling?
8:10 - In Australia, we are legally forced to vote, otherwise it's a $500 dollar fine, a criminal record and your name in the media. What action can I take in defiance without having the social branding of 'not taking responsibility' in voting?
9:46 - Could you respond to Ayn Rand's criticisms of anarchism?
13:50 - What is the best way to introduce skeptical thinking to a person who has some rational and some irrational views?
15:30 - How would car accidents be dealt with in a stateless society?
20:18 - How can we keep order on the roads without police?
21:53 - I'm currently attending a 4-year liberal arts college which, surprise, surprise, is inundated with Marxist/socialist principles and ideologies. Do you have any advice for surviving the next three years of my life where my political, or apolitical, opinion could very well result in a poor grade?
If you have a question that you'd like Stefan to answer in an upcoming mailbag show, please email it to mailbagATfreedomainradio.com
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.fdrurl.com/donate
Bitcoin Address: 1Fd8RuZqJNG4v56rPD1v6rgYptwnHeJRWs
Litecoin Address: LL76SbNek3dT8bv2APZNhWgNv3nHEzAgKT
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon US Affiliate Link: www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUS
Amazon Canada Affiliate Link: www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
Amazon UK Affiliate Link: www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
Freedomain Radio Facebook: http://www.fdrurl.com/fb
Freedomain Radio Twitter: https://twitter.com/freedomainradio
Freedomain Radio Google+: http://www.fdrurl.com/google
Freedomain Radio LinkedIn: http://www.fdrurl.com/LinkedIn
0:00 - What is a good way to get more people to pay attention to the world around them and understand that our actions affect tomorrow?
4:18 - What are the ethics of gambling?
8:10 - In Australia, we are legally forced to vote, otherwise it's a $500 dollar fine, a criminal record and your name in the media. What action can I take in defiance without having the social branding of 'not taking responsibility' in voting?
9:46 - Could you respond to Ayn Rand's criticisms of anarchism?
13:50 - What is the best way to introduce skeptical thinking to a person who has some rational and some irrational views?
15:30 - How would car accidents be dealt with in a stateless society?
20:18 - How can we keep order on the roads without police?
21:53 - I'm currently attending a 4-year liberal arts college which, surprise, surprise, is inundated with Marxist/socialist principles and ideologies. Do you have any advice for surviving the next three years of my life where my political, or apolitical, opinion could very well result in a poor grade?
If you have a question that you'd like Stefan to answer in an upcoming mailbag show, please email it to mailbagATfreedomainradio.com
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.fdrurl.com/donate
Bitcoin Address: 1Fd8RuZqJNG4v56rPD1v6rgYptwnHeJRWs
Litecoin Address: LL76SbNek3dT8bv2APZNhWgNv3nHEzAgKT
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon US Affiliate Link: www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUS
Amazon Canada Affiliate Link: www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
Amazon UK Affiliate Link: www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
Freedomain Radio Facebook: http://www.fdrurl.com/fb
Freedomain Radio Twitter: https://twitter.com/freedomainradio
Freedomain Radio Google+: http://www.fdrurl.com/google
Freedomain Radio LinkedIn: http://www.fdrurl.com/LinkedIn
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.